vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.71 N/A -0.73 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -3.63 shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 463.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 257.14% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 205.72% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 88.7%. Insiders owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.