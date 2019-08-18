vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 465.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 278.90% and an $5 consensus price target. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 110.33% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.