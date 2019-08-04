vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.61 N/A -0.73 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 284.62% at a $5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 122.26% upside. Based on the data given earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 0% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.