vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Contrasting side by side

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 587,805,908.79% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 242.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.