VSE (VSEC) to pay $0.09 on Nov 20, 2019; Oz Management LP Has Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position By $89.36 Million

VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Nov 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shareholders before Nov 5, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. VSE Corp's current price of $32.20 translates into 0.28% yield. VSE Corp's dividend has Nov 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 24,510 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 726,507 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.60 million shares with $198.61 million value, down from 2.33 million last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 1.96M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 19/04/2018 – WYNN:RE-OPEN ADVANCE NOTICE NOMINATION DEADLINE ISN’T JUSTIFIED; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES WITH FORMER WIFE; 22/03/2018 – Wynn Cuts Stake in Casino Company After Settlement With Ex-Wife; 23/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 22/03/2018 – WYNN REPORTS ISSUANCE, SALE OF 5.3M SHRS

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $360.61 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. $98,820 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) was bought by CUOMO JOHN A on Monday, May 13. $87,021 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) was bought by KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT. $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares were bought by LOFTUS THOMAS R. On Monday, May 20 the insider KIERNAN THOMAS M bought $10,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold VSE Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 4.18% less from 7.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 650 shares. State Street Corporation has 227,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 15,599 shares. Denali Limited stated it has 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 50,359 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.52 million shares. Bragg Financial Advsr holds 0.06% or 17,410 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 47,493 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1.86M shares or 100% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 5,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,399 shares.

Oz Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 6.03M shares to 29.03M valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unisys Corp (Prn) stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 17.80 million shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.97 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 985 shares. Art Advsr Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gamco Et Al holds 0.1% or 103,166 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 154,768 shares. New York-based Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hoplite Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 239,346 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.01% or 96,753 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.18% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 249 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 23,170 shares. First Republic Investment Inc owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,911 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,328 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 3,675 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $139.56’s average target is 25.51% above currents $111.19 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy”.