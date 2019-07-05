VSE (VSEC) to pay $0.09 on Jul 31, 2019; Crimson Wine Group LTD (CWGL) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Crimson Wine Group LTD (CWGL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.40, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold holdings in Crimson Wine Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.36 million shares, down from 5.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crimson Wine Group LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. VSE Corp’s current price of $27.41 translates into 0.33% yield. VSE Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4,742 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC)

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 8,096 shares traded. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (CWGL) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. for 397,550 shares. Price Michael F owns 1.09 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The California-based Menlo Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Karpas Strategies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,681 shares.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. The company has market cap of $183.51 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It has a 87.92 P/E ratio. The firm sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $31,007 activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265,641 activity. The insider LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000. On Monday, May 20 KIERNAN THOMAS M bought $10,800 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) or 400 shares. The insider CUOMO JOHN A bought 3,600 shares worth $98,820. KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT had bought 3,300 shares worth $87,021.

