Vse (VSEC) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake; As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Share Price Rose, Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Vse Corp (VSEC) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 309,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 104,050 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 413,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Vse Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 18,664 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 22,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 159,398 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 136,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 1.01M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific’s Weaker First Quarter Looks Like A Bump Along The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Announces $400M Accelerated Share Buyback Authorization with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LP Names Nicole C. Daniel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 142,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 274,192 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 9,186 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). D E Shaw & owns 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 797,366 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 5,562 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1.41M shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 107,209 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.45 million shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 1,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 11,963 shares to 42,965 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,577 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 58,546 shares to 141,000 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 643,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Computer Task Group’s (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Down A Worrying 69%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VSE Corporation Common Stock (VSEC) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV), The Stock That Collapsed 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VSE Aviation, Inc., a Subsidiary of VSE Corporation, Acquires 1st Choice Aerospace – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold VSEC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 4.18% less from 7.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koonce Calvin Scott stated it has 1.86 million shares or 100% of all its holdings. 650 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. Pnc accumulated 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has 3,186 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 50,359 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Eaton Vance holds 12,000 shares. Moreover, Amer has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 5,544 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 13,209 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 49,160 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 7,580 are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Company. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 5,767 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. CUOMO JOHN A also bought $98,820 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $10,800 was made by KIERNAN THOMAS M on Monday, May 20. LOFTUS THOMAS R also bought $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) on Friday, May 10.