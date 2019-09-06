Vse (VSEC) Shareholder Vanguard Group Cut Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Stake by $614,553

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Vse Corp (VSEC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 84,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 403,971 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, down from 488,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Vse Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 19,882 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 49,730 shares stake. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 16,619 shares. Koonce Calvin Scott accumulated 100% or 1.85M shares. Denali Advsrs Lc reported 102 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,817 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 38,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 82,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 8,340 shares. State Street accumulated 195,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Bragg Finance Advisors invested 0.07% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Nordea Invest invested in 0% or 34,193 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 2,025 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 610,899 shares.

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VSE Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Ralph E. “Ed” Eberhart Appointed Chairman of VSE Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 110,807 shares to 12.32M shares, valued at $746.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Impinj Inc by 36,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $335,889 activity. 400 shares were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M, worth $10,800. 3,600 shares were bought by CUOMO JOHN A, worth $98,820. $69,000 worth of stock was bought by LOFTUS THOMAS R on Friday, May 10.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares to 57,512 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.