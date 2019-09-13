VSE (VSEC) Reaches $38.51 52-Week High; Stone Run Capital Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $345,000

The stock of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high and has $39.67 target or 3.00% above today’s $38.51 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $431.28 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $39.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.94M more. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 15,774 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC)

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,500 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 41,625 shares with $9.58M value, down from 43,125 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $263.72. About 143,738 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM)

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.17 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 26 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.62% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 95,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport & Limited Liability Com owns 411,884 shares. Weik Cap has invested 1.77% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). World Asset Management invested in 4,135 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 3,552 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Investments accumulated 82,622 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Oppenheimer Asset has 5,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). California Employees Retirement owns 88,952 shares. Private Wealth Lc holds 0.08% or 2,325 shares. Brandywine stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Two Sigma Limited Liability Co owns 994 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -8.99% below currents $263.72 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. J.P. Morgan initiated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Longbow maintained the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLM) 8.1% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT bought $87,021 worth of stock or 3,300 shares. 400 shares were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M, worth $10,800. The insider CUOMO JOHN A bought 3,600 shares worth $98,820. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $69,000 was bought by LOFTUS THOMAS R.

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A -11% Earnings Drop, Is VSE Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VSEC) A Concern? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By VSE Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:VSEC) 7.8% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.28 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.