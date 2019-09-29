VSE Corporation (VSEC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of VSE Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand VSE Corporation has 19.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has VSE Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE Corporation 26,205,641.49% 10.70% 5.10% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares VSE Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VSE Corporation 8.64M 33 9.70 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

VSE Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio VSE Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for VSE Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 2.50 3.00

As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 54.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VSE Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VSE Corporation 11.83% 6.85% -1.64% -7.5% -29.59% 0.17% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year VSE Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

VSE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, VSE Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. VSE Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VSE Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

VSE Corporation has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VSE Corporation’s competitors are 21.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

VSE Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VSE Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support through a managed inventory program to the United States Postal Service (USPS) truck fleet, managed inventory services and parts sales to support commercial client truck fleets, part sales to the Department of Defense, and other projects to support the USPS. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; parts supply and distribution; and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, other aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. The IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group segment provides technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and various civilian government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.