VSE Corporation (VSEC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Technical Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of VSE Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand VSE Corporation has 19.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.60% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have VSE Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE Corporation 0.00% 10.70% 5.10% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting VSE Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VSE Corporation N/A 30 9.70 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

VSE Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for VSE Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.43 2.91

The potential upside of the peers is 43.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VSE Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VSE Corporation 11.83% 6.85% -1.64% -7.5% -29.59% 0.17% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year VSE Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VSE Corporation are 2.6 and 1.1. Competitively, VSE Corporation’s competitors have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. VSE Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VSE Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that VSE Corporation is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VSE Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

VSE Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors VSE Corporation’s peers beat VSE Corporation.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support through a managed inventory program to the United States Postal Service (USPS) truck fleet, managed inventory services and parts sales to support commercial client truck fleets, part sales to the Department of Defense, and other projects to support the USPS. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; parts supply and distribution; and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, other aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. The IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group segment provides technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and various civilian government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.