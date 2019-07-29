VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Egdon Resources PLC (LON:EDR) Stock; Eastman Kodak Co Has 1.29 Sentiment

Today, Monday, 29 July, Egdon Resources PLC (LON:EDR) stock Buy was reiterated by Analysts at VSA Capital in an analyst report.

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 27 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold their equity positions in Eastman Kodak Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.52 million shares, down from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eastman Kodak Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.13% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 500,910 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 46,760 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has declined 52.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Unit 4Q Rev $261M, Down 6%; 19/03/2018 – Kodak Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Shres Up 14% After Hours to $5.6; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO KODK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Loss $25M; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 4Q Rev $414M; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak Office) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Kodak blockchain project seeks to raise $50 mln in token offering; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Kodak looking for brand licencing deals for white goods, apparels in India – Mint

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.20 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. The company has market cap of 15.91 million GBP. It holds 43 licenses in the proven gas and oil producing basins. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

The stock decreased 6.76% or GBX 0.38 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5.24. About 541,261 shares traded or 271.70% up from the average. Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.