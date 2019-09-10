Vr Advisory Services LTD Trimmed Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by $659,535; Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $592,020 as Stock Price Rose

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 4,875 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN)

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 1,223 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,293 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 1.66% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Clearbridge Invests Lc, New York-based fund reported 121 shares. Tygh Management reported 34,591 shares. Lord Abbett And Company has invested 0.08% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc reported 4,456 shares. Vr Advisory holds 5.56% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. First Tru LP stated it has 42,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Limited Com reported 180,238 shares. Invesco Limited owns 479,604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 909 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 6,605 shares or 0% of the stock.