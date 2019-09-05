Vr Advisory Services LTD Position in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Cut as Market Value Rose; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Share Value Declined, Forward Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1,707 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 881,357 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP) by 316,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,622 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: My Top Pick For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

