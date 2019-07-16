Vr Advisory Services LTD Position in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Has Lowered by $2.12 Million; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised by $4.77 Million Its Stake

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. It closed at $10.07 lastly. It is down 66.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 476,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.28M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 250.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $81.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

