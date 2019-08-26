Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holding by $659,535; Market Valuation Rose; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Market Valuation Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Position by $831,750

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 3,533 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 290,078 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. $26,753 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Aryeh Jason on Tuesday, June 11. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. The insider Davis Todd C bought $93,594.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).