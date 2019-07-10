Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Position by $659,535; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Cut by $385,629

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 169,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 7,095 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Ins Company Tx invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Philadelphia Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,876 shares. Donald Smith And Com has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Permit Ltd invested in 26,700 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.24% or 3.10M shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc reported 3,992 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,329 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,763 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,557 shares. Davis reported 24,578 shares stake. Pinnacle stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) CEO Talks Interest in Crypto, Binance Speaking to Facebook (Nasdaq: $FB) About Libra Listing – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.89 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.16% stake. Columbia Asset Management owns 2,175 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 67,322 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,114 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,021 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). 180,238 are owned by Kames Capital Public Ltd Com. Comm Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 1,507 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 13,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 5,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Limited holds 8,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset invested in 0% or 2,175 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 15,100 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 1,572 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.