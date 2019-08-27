Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holding by $659,535; Stock Value Rose; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $300,222 as Stock Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.39 million market cap company. It closed at $3.09 lastly. It is down 11.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.13. About 365,484 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated Second-Quarter Financial Results Available on Company’s Website – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 4.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winslow Mngmt Limited Com owns 2.43M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has 950 shares. Barnett Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8 shares. Weitz Inv Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 407,600 shares. White Elm Limited Liability owns 5.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 83,860 shares. 7,481 were reported by Centurylink Mngmt. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,111 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Mai has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Signature & Investment Advisors Llc owns 107,260 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 170,080 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.97M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Co reported 22,500 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 39,886 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Com holds 0.23% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 6,683 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company owns 37,161 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,870 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 23,003 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 14,064 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). 169 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House Limited. Scout Invs reported 181,362 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 282,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Llc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2019 : CCL, INFO, MKC, FDS, CRON, NEOG, CONN, CUK, ORN, ONTX – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Pangaea Logistics (PANL) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pangaea Logistics: 3 Things To Watch For In Q4 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Limited (PANL) CEO Edward Coll on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.