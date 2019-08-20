Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Stake by $2.12 Million; Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Array Biopharma (Call) (ARRY) by $39.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (ARRY) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 414,950 shares traded or 41.00% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). New York-based Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 9.7% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 50,000 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability reported 364,166 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 62,157 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Virtu Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,199 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 54,859 shares. Endurant Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.16% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 7.28M shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 244,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 111,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 32.31 million shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

