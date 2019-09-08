Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Position by $659,535 as Market Valuation Rose; United Technologies Com (UTX) Market Value Declined While First Merchants Has Cut Its Holding by $576,768

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 9,482 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89 million for 2.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.