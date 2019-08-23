Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Decreased Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $2.12 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Increases Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE)

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 200,471 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 290,215 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Volaris Stock Is Primed to Rebound After Strong Earnings – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VOLARIS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF LOW-FARE FLIGHTS TO THE U.S. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Volaris announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volaris Reports July 2019 Traffic Results: 18% Passenger Growth – Record 2 Million Passengers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hedging Your Bet On uniQure – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy With Over 20% Upside From Current Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.