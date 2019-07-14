Vr Advisory Services LTD Decreased Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holding as Shares Rose; Icahn Carl C Has Trimmed Freeport (FCX) Stake as Market Value Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 13,503 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89 million for 4.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

