Vr Advisory Services LTD Decreased Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Kanawha Capital Management Has Increased Position in At&T (T) by $329,499 as Share Value Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 7,338 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PANL) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) CEO Edward Coll on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

