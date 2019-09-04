Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.41 N/A -2.94 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 40.27%. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 3,040.61% and its average price target is $22. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 20.4% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.