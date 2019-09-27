Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 120,533,333.33% -129.7% -38.2% Novavax Inc. 393,687,707.64% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.12% at a $21 consensus price target. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential upside is 135.29% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Novavax Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.