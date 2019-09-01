Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 34.30% at a $24 average price target. Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 43.82% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.