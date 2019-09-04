Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.19 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.52 shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 46.52% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. Competitively the average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, which is potential 28.80% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.