Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 58.87 N/A -2.94 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 26.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Midatech Pharma Plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.