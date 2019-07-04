Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 87.75 N/A -2.94 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.94 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.68 and it happens to be 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.56%. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 78.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 55%. About 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.