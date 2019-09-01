Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.52. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s beta is 3.29 which is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 34.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 13%. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.