Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 63.54 N/A -2.94 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.19% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).