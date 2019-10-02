Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 -0.70 187.74M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,559,652.93% -129.7% -38.2% Geron Corporation 13,366,082,870.57% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.52. Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 31.91% upside potential. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average target price and a 144.67% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 31.8% respectively. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.