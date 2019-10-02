Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,559,652.93% -129.7% -38.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,467,732.02% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 31.91% at a $21 consensus target price. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -15.68% and its consensus target price is $23.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.