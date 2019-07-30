Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

We will be contrasting the differences between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 69.73 N/A -2.94 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 6.76%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 42.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 9.35% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.