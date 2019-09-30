Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2% Cortexyme Inc. 47,185,628.74% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.