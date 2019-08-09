Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 61.70 N/A -2.94 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 20.66%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 109.79% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.