Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.78 N/A -2.94 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.63 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.52 beta means Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 16.73% at a $24 consensus target price. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 consensus target price and a 26.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.