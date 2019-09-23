Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.44 N/A -2.94 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.