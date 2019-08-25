Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 60.95 N/A -2.94 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 22.14% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.