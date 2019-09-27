Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 120,533,333.33% -129.7% -38.2% Aptinyx Inc. 428,648,327.05% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.12% at a $21 average target price. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 94.99%. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.