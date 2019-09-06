Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.36 N/A -2.94 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 141.62 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 40.93% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.