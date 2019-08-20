Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Reaches $20.66 After 4.00% Down Move; CARE.COM (CRCM) SI Increased By 40.17%

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 98,174 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Chief Financial Officer Jane Henderson to Leave; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: One-time Administrations of VY-AADC Well-Tolerated Now out to Three Years in Cohort 1; 10/05/2018 – PLDT INC TEL.PS – MAINTAIN GUIDANCE FY 2018 RECURRING CORE INCOME EXCLUDING VOYAGER WILL REACH 23-24 BLN PESOS; 09/03/2018 – VYGR DRUG RESULTS CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE DURABLE IMPROVEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 18/03/2018 – PLDT’S VOYAGER TARGETS NEW ASIAN MARKET FOR PAYMAYA IN 2Q: STAR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Voyager Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VYGR); 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $760.77 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $19.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VYGR worth $30.43 million less.

CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM) had an increase of 40.17% in short interest. CRCM’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.17% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 554,100 avg volume, 4 days are for CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM)’s short sellers to cover CRCM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 425,256 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $760.77 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

More notable recent Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy for Young Investors – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Axovant Analyst Turns Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Gene Therapy Data Readouts – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Voyager Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carecom has $30 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 113.09% above currents $10.01 stock price. Carecom had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital. The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. BTIG Research upgraded Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $327.81 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Care.com Is Swooning Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.