Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Reaches $18.28 After 9.00% Up Move; Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 207,974 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Voyager Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VYGR); 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 21/03/2018 – Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 13/03/2018 – Cumulus Networks Announces Early Access of Cumulus Linux for Voyager with ADVA; 30/04/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – MRI lnterventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Development; 09/03/2018 Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s DiseaseThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $657.33M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $19.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VYGR worth $59.16M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genel Energy PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 285 lowest target. GBX 297.50’s average target is 48.38% above currents GBX 200.5 stock price. Genel Energy PLC had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. See Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 305.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

More notable recent Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voyager Therapeutics: An Alternative Read On Parkinson’s Asset Phase 1b Data – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voyager Therapeutics Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:VYGR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.87 earnings per share, down 38.10% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $657.33 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company has market cap of 551.56 million GBP. The firm holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock increased 2.61% or GBX 5.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 200.5. About 699,612 shares traded. Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.