Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Reaches $17.87 After 7.00% Down Move; Trinet Group (TNET) Shorts Down By 17.82%

Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) had a decrease of 17.82% in short interest. TNET's SI was 897,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.82% from 1.09M shares previously. With 296,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)'s short sellers to cover TNET's short positions. The SI to Trinet Group Inc's float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 214,785 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 278,253 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $660.01 million company.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $660.01 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

Analysts await Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.87 earnings per share, down 38.10% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.