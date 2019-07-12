Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) EPS Estimated At $-0.88; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Last Week

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $-0.88 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 311,417 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 22.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 17/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Data on Huntington’s Disease Expected to Support IND Filings in 2019; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 13/03/2018 – GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 15/05/2018 – MRI lnterventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Development; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 18/03/2018 – PLDT’S VOYAGER TARGETS NEW ASIAN MARKET FOR PAYMAYA IN 2Q: STAR; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 10/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 30/03/2018 – VESTAS – TERRA-GEN PLACED ORDER FOR 159 MW OF V117-3.45 MW TURBINES FOR THE VOYAGER Il WIND PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 18

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc had 20 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Liberum Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TED in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

More recent Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) news were published by: Latimes.com which released: “â€˜Dead to Meâ€™sâ€™ James Marsden has some things to say about being the bad-guy lover – Los Angeles Times” on May 15, 2019. Also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Mitie eyeing Interserve amid bid interest in support services arm – Yahoo Finance UK” on June 09, 2019. Postandcourier.com‘s news article titled: “Charleston airport to launch nonstop flights to London | News – Charleston Post Courier” with publication date: October 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 368.81 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

The stock decreased 3.23% or GBX 27.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 823.5. About 33,555 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.