Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 82.64 N/A -2.94 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.04 N/A -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.68 shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1.35% at a $27 consensus price target. Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average price target of $41, with potential downside of -5.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Xencor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.