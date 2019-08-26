Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparison side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 60.95 N/A -2.94 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.14% and an $24 average target price. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 77.62% and its average target price is $30. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.