Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 105.58 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.68 beta, while its volatility is 168.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24. Competitively the consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 116.26% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.