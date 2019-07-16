Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 76.90 N/A -2.94 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.19% and an $24 average price target. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 145.77%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 14.1%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.