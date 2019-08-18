Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.52 beta. In other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.99% and an $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,107.73%. Based on the data given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.